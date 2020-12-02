Apple annuncia le app più scaricate in Italia nel 2020

Come sempre a fine anno Apple annuncia le migliori app dell’anno selezionate dal Team di App Store per iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV e anche le app più scaricate dagli utenti da App Store nel 2020 in Italia
L’app gratuita più scaricata per iPhone è TikTok, mentre tra quelle a pagamento la più gettonata dagli utenti e WatchChat 2 for WhatsApp. Il gioco gratuito più scaricato è Among US!, mentre il gioco iPhone a pagamento più scaricato è Plague Inc.
Invece per iPad l’app gratuita più scaricata è Zoom Cloud Meetings, mentre l’app per iPad a pagamento è Procreate. Il gioco per iPad gratuito più scaricato è ancora Among Us!, mentre il gioco per iPad a pagamento più scaricato nel 2020 in Italia è Minecraft.
Qui di seguito riportiamo in dettaglio le prime 20 app e giochi più scaricati dagli utenti su App Store nel 2020 in Italia, suddivisi per dispositivo, gratis e a pagamento:
Classifica delle app per iPhone gratuite più scaricate
- TikTok
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings
- Google Meet
- WhatsApp Messenger
- Immuni
- Gmail – Email by Google
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Telegram Messenger
- Google Classroom
- Skype for iPhone
- Google Maps – Transit & Food
- Netflix
- SHEIN-Fashion Shopping Online
- PosteID
- Spotify: Music and podcasts
- Houseparty
- Amazon
- Messenger
Classifica delle App per iPhone a pagamento più scaricate
- WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
- TouchRetouch
- Pulse Oximeter – Heart Rate and Oxygen Monitor App
- Forest – Stay focused
- iTarga Pro – License Plate
- Procreate Pocket
- AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
- myTecnoalarm
- DSLR Camera
- Spectre Camera
- Punti Patente
- Sky Guide
- PeakFinder AR
- e-Connect
- EpocCam Webcamera for Computer
- Facetune
- Scanner Pro by Readdle
- WolframAlpha
- TeamSpeak 3
- D-Space
Classifica dei Giochi per iPhone gratuiti più scaricati
- Among Us!
- Brain Out
- Subway Surfers
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
- Mario Kart Tour
- Homescapes
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Gardenscapes
- Brawl Stars
- UNO!
- My Story: Choose Your Own Path
- Cube Surfer!
- Stop – Categories Word Game
- Easy Game – Brain Test
- Woodturning 3D
- Fortnite
- Tennis Clash: Live Sports Game
- Park Master
- Coin Master
Classifica dei Giochi per iPhone a pagamento più scaricati
- Plague Inc.
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Farming Simulator 20
- Geometry Dash
- Street Kart Racing – Simulator
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Cluedo: The Official Edition
- Pou
- Pocket Build
- Rebel Inc.
- Construction Simulator 3
- NBA 2K20
- Assassin’s Creed Identity
- The House of Da Vinci 2
- Hitman Sniper
- The House of Da Vinci
- Slaps And Beans
Classifiche iPad
App per iPad gratuite più scaricate
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings
- Google Meet
- Skype for iPad
- Amazon Prime Video
- Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
- Google Classroom
- Netflix
- Microsoft Teams
- Google Chrome
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Gmail – Email by Google
- TikTok
- Disney+
- RaiPlay
- Microsoft Word
- Mediaset Play
- Calculator for iPad +
- Google Drive
- Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share
- Amazon
App per iPad a pagamento più scaricate
- Procreate
- GoodNotes 5
- Notability
- Duet Display
- LumaFusion
- Affinity Photo
- Affinity Designer
- Nebo: Take Notes
- Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share
- Puffin Cloud Browser
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
- Noteshelf – Notes, Annotations
- forger
- iReal Pro
- Amaziograph
- Pixelmator Photo
- forScore
- Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
- Toca Hair Salon 3
- WolframAlpha
Giochi per iPad gratuiti più scaricati
- Among Us!
- Brain Out
- Brawl Stars
- Mario Kart Tour
- Call of Duty®: Mobile
- Roblox
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
- Homescapes
- Gardenscapes
- Subway Surfers
- Fishdom
- Fortnite
- UNO!
- Save The Girl!
- Tennis Clash: Live Sports Game
- Property Brothers Home Design
- Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing
- Home Design Makeover
- Clash Royale
Giochi per iPad a pagamento più scaricati
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- Plague Inc.
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Football Manager 2020 Touch
- The House of Da Vinci 2
- The House of Da Vinci
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Construction Simulator 3
- Cluedo: The Official Edition
- Farming Simulator 20
- NBA 2K20
- Geometry Dash
- Street Kart Racing – Simulator
- Rebel Inc.
- Pocket Build
- The Game of Life
- LEGO Jurassic World
- The Room
Giochi Apple Arcade
- Oceanhorn 2
- Sonic Racing
- Hot Lava
- Skate City
- PAC-MAN Party Royale
- Rayman Mini
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- LEGO Brawls
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- Frogger in Toy Town
- Spyder
- Outlanders
- Mini Motorways
- Sociable Soccer 2020
- LEGO Builder’s Journey
- WHAT THE GOLF?
- Speed Demons
- Agent Intercept
- CHARRUA SOCCER
- Butter Royale
Ricordiamo che Apple Arcade ha un costo di 4,99 euro al mese o di 49,99 euro l’anno, e permette di giocare a tutti i titoli presenti in catalogo, compreso questo Necrobarista. Tra le pagine di Macitynet è presente la nostra recensione di Apple Arcade oltre alla guida completa al servizio. Tutti gli articoli che parlano di Apple Arcade sono disponibili da questa pagina.
Tutti gli articoli di macitynet che parlano di iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch e Apple TV sono disponibili ai rispettivi collegamenti.