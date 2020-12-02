Apple annuncia le app più scaricate in Italia nel 2020

Come sempre a fine anno Apple annuncia le migliori app dell’anno selezionate dal Team di App Store per iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV e anche le app più scaricate dagli utenti da App Store nel 2020 in Italia

L’app gratuita più scaricata per iPhone è TikTok, mentre tra quelle a pagamento la più gettonata dagli utenti e WatchChat 2 for WhatsApp. Il gioco gratuito più scaricato è Among US!, mentre il gioco iPhone a pagamento più scaricato è Plague Inc.

Invece per iPad l’app gratuita più scaricata è Zoom Cloud Meetings, mentre l’app per iPad a pagamento è Procreate. Il gioco per iPad gratuito più scaricato è ancora Among Us!, mentre il gioco per iPad a pagamento più scaricato nel 2020 in Italia è Minecraft.

Qui di seguito riportiamo in dettaglio le prime 20 app e giochi più scaricati dagli utenti su App Store nel 2020 in Italia, suddivisi per dispositivo, gratis e a pagamento:

Classifica delle app per iPhone gratuite più scaricate

TikTok ZOOM Cloud Meetings Google Meet WhatsApp Messenger Instagram Immuni Gmail – Email by Google YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Telegram Messenger Google Classroom Skype for iPhone Google Maps – Transit & Food Netflix SHEIN-Fashion Shopping Online Facebook PosteID Spotify: Music and podcasts Houseparty Amazon Messenger

Classifica delle App per iPhone a pagamento più scaricate

WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp TouchRetouch Pulse Oximeter – Heart Rate and Oxygen Monitor App Forest – Stay focused iTarga Pro – License Plate Procreate Pocket AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch myTecnoalarm DSLR Camera Spectre Camera Punti Patente Sky Guide PeakFinder AR e-Connect EpocCam Webcamera for Computer Facetune Scanner Pro by Readdle WolframAlpha TeamSpeak 3 D-Space

Classifica dei Giochi per iPhone gratuiti più scaricati

Among Us! Brain Out Subway Surfers Call of Duty: Mobile Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles Mario Kart Tour Homescapes Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Gardenscapes Brawl Stars UNO! My Story: Choose Your Own Path Cube Surfer! Stop – Categories Word Game Easy Game – Brain Test Woodturning 3D Fortnite Tennis Clash: Live Sports Game Park Master Coin Master



Classifica dei Giochi per iPhone a pagamento più scaricati

Plague Inc. Minecraft Monopoly Football Manager 2020 Mobile RFS – Real Flight Simulator Farming Simulator 20 Geometry Dash Street Kart Racing – Simulator Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Cluedo: The Official Edition Pou Pocket Build Rebel Inc. Construction Simulator 3 NBA 2K20 Assassin’s Creed Identity The House of Da Vinci 2 Hitman Sniper The House of Da Vinci Slaps And Beans

Classifiche iPad

App per iPad gratuite

ZOOM Cloud Meetings Google Meet Skype for iPad Amazon Prime Video Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Google Classroom Netflix Microsoft Teams Google Chrome YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Gmail – Email by Google TikTok Disney+ RaiPlay Microsoft Word Mediaset Play Calculator for iPad + Google Drive Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share Amazon

App per iPad a pagamento più scaricate

Procreate GoodNotes 5 Notability Duet Display LumaFusion Affinity Photo Affinity Designer Nebo: Take Notes Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share Puffin Cloud Browser Human Anatomy Atlas 2021 Noteshelf – Notes, Annotations forger iReal Pro Amaziograph Pixelmator Photo forScore Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Toca Hair Salon 3 WolframAlpha

Giochi per iPad gratuiti

Among Us! Brain Out Brawl Stars Mario Kart Tour Call of Duty®: Mobile Roblox Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles Homescapes Gardenscapes Subway Surfers Fishdom Fortnite UNO! Save The Girl! Tennis Clash: Live Sports Game Property Brothers Home Design Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing Home Design Makeover Clash Royale



Giochi per iPad a pagamento più scaricati

Minecraft Monopoly Plague Inc. Football Manager 2020 Mobile RFS – Real Flight Simulator Football Manager 2020 Touch The House of Da Vinci 2 The House of Da Vinci Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Construction Simulator 3 Cluedo: The Official Edition Farming Simulator 20 NBA 2K20 Geometry Dash Street Kart Racing – Simulator Rebel Inc. Pocket Build The Game of Life LEGO Jurassic World The Room



Giochi Apple Arcade

Oceanhorn 2 Sonic Racing Hot Lava Skate City PAC-MAN Party Royale Rayman Mini Sneaky Sasquatch LEGO Brawls SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit Frogger in Toy Town Spyder Outlanders Mini Motorways Sociable Soccer 2020 LEGO Builder’s Journey WHAT THE GOLF? Speed Demons Agent Intercept CHARRUA SOCCER Butter Royale

Ricordiamo che Apple Arcade ha un costo di 4,99 euro al mese o di 49,99 euro l’anno, e permette di giocare a tutti i titoli presenti in catalogo, compreso questo Necrobarista. Tra le pagine di Macitynet è presente la nostra recensione di Apple Arcade oltre alla guida completa al servizio. Tutti gli articoli che parlano di Apple Arcade sono disponibili da questa pagina.

