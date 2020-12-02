fbpx
Apple annuncia le app più scaricate in Italia nel 2020

Di Daniele Piccinelli
Come sempre a fine anno Apple annuncia le migliori app dell’anno selezionate dal Team di App Store per iPhoneiPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV e anche le app più scaricate dagli utenti da App Store nel 2020 in Italia

L’app gratuita più scaricata per iPhone è TikTok, mentre tra quelle a pagamento la più gettonata dagli utenti e WatchChat 2 for WhatsApp. Il gioco gratuito più scaricato è Among US!, mentre il gioco iPhone a pagamento più scaricato è Plague Inc.

Invece per iPad l’app gratuita più scaricata è Zoom Cloud Meetings, mentre l’app per iPad a pagamento è Procreate. Il gioco per iPad gratuito più scaricato è ancora Among Us!, mentre il gioco per iPad a pagamento più scaricato nel 2020 in Italia è Minecraft.

Qui di seguito riportiamo in dettaglio le prime 20 app e giochi più scaricati dagli utenti su App Store nel 2020 in Italia, suddivisi per dispositivo, gratis e a pagamento:

Classifica delle app per iPhone gratuite più scaricate

  1. TikTok
  2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  3. Google Meet
  4. WhatsApp Messenger
  5. Instagram
  6. Immuni
  7. Gmail – Email by Google
  8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  9. Telegram Messenger
  10. Google Classroom
  11. Skype for iPhone
  12. Google Maps – Transit & Food
  13. Netflix
  14. SHEIN-Fashion Shopping Online
  15. Facebook
  16. PosteID
  17. Spotify: Music and podcasts
  18. Houseparty
  19. Amazon
  20. Messenger

Classifica delle App per iPhone a pagamento più scaricate

  1. WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
  2. TouchRetouch
  3. Pulse Oximeter – Heart Rate and Oxygen Monitor App
  4. Forest – Stay focused
  5. iTarga Pro – License Plate
  6. Procreate Pocket
  7. AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
  8. myTecnoalarm
  9. DSLR Camera
  10. Spectre Camera
  11. Punti Patente
  12. Sky Guide
  13. PeakFinder AR
  14. e-Connect
  15. EpocCam Webcamera for Computer
  16. Facetune
  17. Scanner Pro by Readdle
  18. WolframAlpha
  19. TeamSpeak 3
  20. D-Space

Classifica dei Giochi per iPhone gratuiti più scaricati

  1. Among Us!
  2. Brain Out
  3. Subway Surfers
  4. Call of Duty: Mobile
  5. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
  6. Mario Kart Tour
  7. Homescapes
  8. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  9. Gardenscapes
  10. Brawl Stars
  11. UNO!
  12. My Story: Choose Your Own Path
  13. Cube Surfer!
  14. Stop – Categories Word Game
  15. Easy Game – Brain Test
  16. Woodturning 3D
  17. Fortnite
  18. Tennis Clash: Live Sports Game
  19. Park Master
  20. Coin Master

Classifica dei Giochi per iPhone a pagamento più scaricati

  1. Plague Inc.
  2. Minecraft
  3. Monopoly
  4. Football Manager 2020 Mobile
  5. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  6. Farming Simulator 20
  7. Geometry Dash
  8. Street Kart Racing – Simulator
  9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  10. Cluedo: The Official Edition
  11. Pou
  12. Pocket Build
  13. Rebel Inc.
  14. Construction Simulator 3
  15. NBA 2K20
  16. Assassin’s Creed Identity
  17. The House of Da Vinci 2
  18. Hitman Sniper
  19. The House of Da Vinci
  20. Slaps And Beans

Classifiche iPad

App per iPad gratuite più scaricate

  1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  2. Google Meet
  3. Skype for iPad
  4. Amazon Prime Video
  5. Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
  6. Google Classroom
  7. Netflix
  8. Microsoft Teams
  9. Google Chrome
  10. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  11. Gmail – Email by Google
  12. TikTok
  13. Disney+
  14. RaiPlay
  15. Microsoft Word
  16. Mediaset Play
  17. Calculator for iPad +
  18. Google Drive
  19. Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share
  20. Amazon

App per iPad a pagamento più scaricate

  1. Procreate
  2. GoodNotes 5
  3. Notability
  4. Duet Display
  5. LumaFusion
  6. Affinity Photo
  7. Affinity Designer
  8. Nebo: Take Notes
  9. Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share
  10. Puffin Cloud Browser
  11. Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
  12. Noteshelf – Notes, Annotations
  13. forger
  14. iReal Pro
  15. Amaziograph
  16. Pixelmator Photo
  17. forScore
  18. Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
  19. Toca Hair Salon 3
  20. WolframAlpha

Giochi per iPad gratuiti più scaricati

  1. Among Us!
  2. Brain Out
  3. Brawl Stars
  4. Mario Kart Tour
  5. Call of Duty®: Mobile
  6. Roblox
  7. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  8. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
  9. Homescapes
  10. Gardenscapes
  11. Subway Surfers
  12. Fishdom
  13. Fortnite
  14. UNO!
  15. Save The Girl!
  16. Tennis Clash: Live Sports Game
  17. Property Brothers Home Design
  18. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing
  19. Home Design Makeover
  20. Clash Royale


Giochi per iPad a pagamento più scaricati

  1. Minecraft
  2. Monopoly
  3. Plague Inc.
  4. Football Manager 2020 Mobile
  5. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  6. Football Manager 2020 Touch
  7. The House of Da Vinci 2
  8. The House of Da Vinci
  9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  10. Construction Simulator 3
  11. Cluedo: The Official Edition
  12. Farming Simulator 20
  13. NBA 2K20
  14. Geometry Dash
  15. Street Kart Racing – Simulator
  16. Rebel Inc.
  17. Pocket Build
  18. The Game of Life
  19. LEGO Jurassic World
  20. The Room


Giochi Apple Arcade

  1. Oceanhorn 2
  2. Sonic Racing
  3. Hot Lava
  4. Skate City
  5. PAC-MAN Party Royale
  6. Rayman Mini
  7. Sneaky Sasquatch
  8. LEGO Brawls
  9. SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
  10. Frogger in Toy Town
  11. Spyder
  12. Outlanders
  13. Mini Motorways
  14. Sociable Soccer 2020
  15. LEGO Builder’s Journey
  16. WHAT THE GOLF?
  17. Speed Demons
  18. Agent Intercept
  19. CHARRUA SOCCER
  20. Butter Royale

 

Ricordiamo che Apple Arcade ha un costo di 4,99 euro al mese o di 49,99 euro l’anno, e permette di giocare a tutti i titoli presenti in catalogo, compreso questo Necrobarista. Tra le pagine di Macitynet è presente la nostra recensione di Apple Arcade oltre alla guida completa al servizio. Tutti gli articoli che parlano di Apple Arcade sono disponibili da questa pagina.

