Le app e i giochi più scaricati da App Store in Italia nel 2021

Di Daniele Piccinelli
Apple annuncia i giochi e le app più scaricati del 2021

L’ultimo mese dell’anno è il momento del riepilogo e delle classifiche: oltre agli App Store Award e alle app e giochi più scaricati a livello mondiale, Apple annuncia anche le app e i giochi più scaricati da App Store in Italia nel 2021.

Riportiamo qui di seguito tutte le classiche App Store in Italia per il 2021, suddivise per app e giochi gratuiti e a pagamento, sia per iPhone che per iPad. Come già visto nelle classifiche globali, anche per l’Italia Apple mette in evidenza anche la classifica dei giochi Apple Arcade più scaricati in Italia nel 2021, graduatoria che trovate più in basso in questo articolo.

App iPhone – gratis

  1. IO
  2. PosteID
  3. WhatsApp Messenger
  4. Vinted: Shop vintage clothing
  5. Instagram
  6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  7. Telegram Messenger
  8. Google Maps
  9. TikTok
  10. Immuni

App iPhone – a pagamento

  1. Forest – Your Focus Motivation
  2. iTarga Pro – License Plate
  3. TouchRetouch
  4. Reflex Camera
  5. WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
  6. Procreate Pocket
  7. Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
  8. e-Connect
  9. AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
  10. Threema. The Secure Messenger

Giochi iPhone – gratis 

  1. Project Makeover
  2. Among Us!
  3. Clash Royale
  4. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D
  5. Water Sort Puzzle
  6. Subway Surfers
  7. Homescapes
  8. Brawl Stars
  9. Roblox
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile

#iorestoacasa, ma gioco in compagnia su iPhone e iPad e Mac
Giochi iPhone – a pagamento 

  1. Minecraft
  2. Monopoly
  3. Plague Inc.
  4. Football Manager 2021 Mobile
  5. Geometry Dash
  6. Street Kart Racing – No Limit
  7. My Child Lebensborn
  8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  9. Pou
  10. RFS – Real Flight Simulator

The Ferragnez serie prime video1

App iPad – gratis

  1. Amazon Prime Video
  2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  3. Google Meet
  4. Netflix
  5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  6. Microsoft Teams
  7. Google Chrome
  8. Google Classroom
  9. Gmail – Email by Google

App iPad – a pagamento

  1. Procreate
  2. GoodNotes 5
  3. Notability
  4. Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
  5. Duet Display
  6. Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
  7. LumaFusion
  8. Affinity Photo
  9. Affinity Designer
  10. Toca Kitchen 2

Among Us su PS4 e PS5 entro la fine dell’anno con una esclusiva
Giochi iPad – gratis 

  1. Among Us!
  2. Roblox
  3. Project Makeover
  4. Brawl Stars
  5. Clash Royale
  6. DOP 2: Delete One Part
  7. Hair Challenge
  8. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  9. Homescapes
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile

App fake per Minecraft truffano oltre 5 milioni di utenti Android

Giochi iPad – a pagamento

  1. Minecraft
  2. Monopoly
  3. Football Manager 2021 Mobile
  4. Plague Inc.
  5. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  6. Football Manager 2021 Touch
  7. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  8. Geometry Dash
  9. My Child Lebensborn
  10. Cluedo: The Official Edition

Su Apple Arcade presto NBA 2K22, mentre Castlevania e Temple Run sono già disponibili

Giochi Arcade

  1. NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
  2. Sonic Racing
  3. PAC-MAN Party Royale
  4. Skate City
  5. SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
  6. Oceanhorn 2
  7. Hot Lava
  8. Cut the Rope Remastered
  9. Mini Motorways
  10. Sneaky Sasquatch

Le classifiche globali delle app più scaricate da App Store 2021 nel mondo sono disponibili per le app e i giochi dai rispettivi collegamenti. Nelle scorse ore Apple ha annunciato i vincitori degli Apple Music Award, i migliori podcast del 2021, le classifiche delle canzoni più ascoltate del 2021 su Apple Music e i vincitori degli App Store Award 2021.

Articolo precedente
Articolo successivo

iGuida

FAQ e Tutorial

