L’ultimo mese dell’anno è il momento del riepilogo e delle classifiche: oltre agli App Store Award e alle app e giochi più scaricati a livello mondiale, Apple annuncia anche le app e i giochi più scaricati da App Store in Italia nel 2021.
Riportiamo qui di seguito tutte le classiche App Store in Italia per il 2021, suddivise per app e giochi gratuiti e a pagamento, sia per iPhone che per iPad. Come già visto nelle classifiche globali, anche per l’Italia Apple mette in evidenza anche la classifica dei giochi Apple Arcade più scaricati in Italia nel 2021, graduatoria che trovate più in basso in questo articolo.
App iPhone – gratis
- IO
- PosteID
- WhatsApp Messenger
- Vinted: Shop vintage clothing
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Telegram Messenger
- Google Maps
- TikTok
- Immuni
App iPhone – a pagamento
- Forest – Your Focus Motivation
- iTarga Pro – License Plate
- TouchRetouch
- Reflex Camera
- WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
- Procreate Pocket
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
- e-Connect
- AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
- Threema. The Secure Messenger
Giochi iPhone – gratis
- Project Makeover
- Among Us!
- Clash Royale
- Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D
- Water Sort Puzzle
- Subway Surfers
- Homescapes
- Brawl Stars
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Mobile
Giochi iPhone – a pagamento
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- Plague Inc.
- Football Manager 2021 Mobile
- Geometry Dash
- Street Kart Racing – No Limit
- My Child Lebensborn
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Pou
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
App iPad – gratis
- Amazon Prime Video
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings
- Google Meet
- Netflix
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Microsoft Teams
- Google Chrome
- Google Classroom
- Gmail – Email by Google
App iPad – a pagamento
- Procreate
- GoodNotes 5
- Notability
- Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
- Duet Display
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
- LumaFusion
- Affinity Photo
- Affinity Designer
- Toca Kitchen 2
Giochi iPad – gratis
- Among Us!
- Roblox
- Project Makeover
- Brawl Stars
- Clash Royale
- DOP 2: Delete One Part
- Hair Challenge
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Homescapes
- Call of Duty: Mobile
Giochi iPad – a pagamento
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- Football Manager 2021 Mobile
- Plague Inc.
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Football Manager 2021 Touch
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Geometry Dash
- My Child Lebensborn
- Cluedo: The Official Edition
Giochi Arcade
- NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
- Sonic Racing
- PAC-MAN Party Royale
- Skate City
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- Oceanhorn 2
- Hot Lava
- Cut the Rope Remastered
- Mini Motorways
- Sneaky Sasquatch
Le classifiche globali delle app più scaricate da App Store 2021 nel mondo sono disponibili per le app e i giochi dai rispettivi collegamenti. Nelle scorse ore Apple ha annunciato i vincitori degli Apple Music Award, i migliori podcast del 2021, le classifiche delle canzoni più ascoltate del 2021 su Apple Music e i vincitori degli App Store Award 2021.