L’ultimo mese dell’anno è il momento del riepilogo e delle classifiche: oltre agli App Store Award e alle app e giochi più scaricati a livello mondiale, Apple annuncia anche le app e i giochi più scaricati da App Store in Italia nel 2021.

Riportiamo qui di seguito tutte le classiche App Store in Italia per il 2021, suddivise per app e giochi gratuiti e a pagamento, sia per iPhone che per iPad. Come già visto nelle classifiche globali, anche per l’Italia Apple mette in evidenza anche la classifica dei giochi Apple Arcade più scaricati in Italia nel 2021, graduatoria che trovate più in basso in questo articolo.

App iPhone – gratis

IO PosteID WhatsApp Messenger Vinted: Shop vintage clothing Instagram YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Telegram Messenger Google Maps TikTok Immuni

App iPhone – a pagamento

Forest – Your Focus Motivation iTarga Pro – License Plate TouchRetouch Reflex Camera WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Procreate Pocket Human Anatomy Atlas 2021 e-Connect AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch Threema. The Secure Messenger



Giochi iPhone – gratis

Project Makeover Among Us! Clash Royale Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D Water Sort Puzzle Subway Surfers Homescapes Brawl Stars Roblox Call of Duty: Mobile



Giochi iPhone – a pagamento

Minecraft Monopoly Plague Inc. Football Manager 2021 Mobile Geometry Dash Street Kart Racing – No Limit My Child Lebensborn Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Pou RFS – Real Flight Simulator

App iPad – gratis

Amazon Prime Video ZOOM Cloud Meetings Google Meet Netflix YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Microsoft Teams Google Chrome Google Classroom Gmail – Email by Google

App iPad – a pagamento

Procreate GoodNotes 5 Notability Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Duet Display Human Anatomy Atlas 2021 LumaFusion Affinity Photo Affinity Designer Toca Kitchen 2



Giochi iPad – gratis

Among Us! Roblox Project Makeover Brawl Stars Clash Royale DOP 2: Delete One Part Hair Challenge Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Homescapes Call of Duty: Mobile

Giochi iPad – a pagamento

Minecraft Monopoly Football Manager 2021 Mobile Plague Inc. RFS – Real Flight Simulator Football Manager 2021 Touch Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Geometry Dash My Child Lebensborn Cluedo: The Official Edition

Giochi Arcade

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition Sonic Racing PAC-MAN Party Royale Skate City SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit Oceanhorn 2 Hot Lava Cut the Rope Remastered Mini Motorways Sneaky Sasquatch

Le classifiche globali delle app più scaricate da App Store 2021 nel mondo sono disponibili per le app e i giochi dai rispettivi collegamenti. Nelle scorse ore Apple ha annunciato i vincitori degli Apple Music Award, i migliori podcast del 2021, le classifiche delle canzoni più ascoltate del 2021 su Apple Music e i vincitori degli App Store Award 2021.