Squid Game 2 è solo l’inizio, il 2024 di Netflix è ricchissimo

Se il 2023 di Netflix è stato un po’ silenzioso per quanto riguarda le serie televisive, il 2024 ha in serbo alcune grandi novità. Oggi sono state svelate le serie TV in arrivo su Netflix nel corso del prossimo anno, insieme a liste simili per film e giochi, e sebbene non ci siano molte sorprese o rivelazioni nuove, la lineup si sta delineando in modo molto chiaro.
Oltre alle serie imminenti come Avatar: The Last Airbender e 3 Body Problem, quest’anno ci sarà il ritorno di alcune delle serie di maggior successo di Netflix, tra cui Arcane, Squid Game e Bridgerton, oltre a una buona dose di reality. Inoltre, l’anime di Terminator è previsto per l’uscita entro quest’anno, e Girls5eva passerà da Peacock a Netflix per la sua terza stagione già a marzo.
Naturalmente, queste sono solo le serie attualmente annunciate che arriveranno su Netflix, ma sicuramente ci saranno alcune sorprese nel corso dell’anno. Detto ciò, ecco l’elenco completo pubblicato da The Verge:
Febbraio
- One Day – 8 febbraio
- Love Is Blind stagione 6 – 14 febbraio
- The Vince Staples Show – 15 febbraio
- AlRawabi School for Girls stagione 2 – 15 febbraio
- Ready, Set, Love – 15 febbraio
- Rhythm + Flow Italia – 19 febbraio
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – 22 febbraio
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive stagione 6 – 23 febbraio
- The Mire Millennium – 28 febbraio
Marzo
- The Gentlemen – data specifica non ancora annunciata
- Netflix Slam – 3 marzo
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race – 4 marzo
- Full Swing stagione 2 – 6 marzo
- Supersex – 6 marzo
- The Signal LS – 7 marzo
- Young Royals stagione 3 – 11 marzo (parte uno); 18 marzo (conclusione della serie)
- Girls5eva stagione 3 – 14 marzo
- 3 Body Problem – 21 marzo
- Is It Cake? stagione 3 – 29 marzo
Aprile – Dicembre
- Ripley – 4 aprile
- The Upshaws parte 5 – 18 aprile
- A Man in Full – primavera
- Buying Beverly Hills stagione 2 – primavera
- Bridgerton stagione 3 – 16 maggio (parte uno); 13 giugno (parte due)
- That ’90s Show stagione 2 – estate
- The Green Glove Gang stagione 2 – estate
- Arcane stagione 2 – novembre
Serie del 2024 senza data di lancio
- American Primeval
- Another Self stagione 2
- Anthracite
- The Asunta Case
- The Believers
- Black Doves
- Bodkin
- Cobra Kai stagione 6
- Crooks
- Dead Boy Detectives
- The Decameron
- The Diplomat stagione 2
- Echoes of the Past
- Élite stagione 8
- El Eternauta
- Emily in Paris stagione 4
- The Empress stagione 2
- Eric
- Exploding Kittens
- Furies
- Heartstopper stagione 3
- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
- The Helicopter Heist
- Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
- LaLiga 24
- Love Is Blind: Germany
- Love Is Blind: UK
- The Madness
- Mo stagione 2
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Night Agent stagione 2
- Nightmares and Daydreams
- No Good Deed
- One Hundred Years of Solitude
- Our Living World
- Our Oceans
- Outer Banks stagione 4
- Outlast stagione 2
- The Perfect Couple
- Perfect Match stagione 2
- Rhythm + Flow stagione 2
- Selling Sunset stagione 8
- Senna
- Sprint
- Squid Game stagione 2
- Supacell
- Sweet Tooth stagione 3
- Terminator: The Anime Series
- Thank You, Next
- To Kill a Monkey
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On stagione 3
- The Umbrella Academy stagione 4
- Unsolved Mysteries volume 4
- Unstable stagione 3
- Serie senza titolo di Erin Foster
- Serie senza titolo sulla girl band globale Katseye
- Serie senza titolo di Mike Schur / Ted Danson
- Vikings: Valhalla stagione 3