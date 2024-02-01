Squid Game 2 è solo l’inizio, il 2024 di Netflix è ricchissimo

Se il 2023 di Netflix è stato un po’ silenzioso per quanto riguarda le serie televisive, il 2024 ha in serbo alcune grandi novità. Oggi sono state svelate le serie TV in arrivo su Netflix nel corso del prossimo anno, insieme a liste simili per film e giochi, e sebbene non ci siano molte sorprese o rivelazioni nuove, la lineup si sta delineando in modo molto chiaro.

Oltre alle serie imminenti come Avatar: The Last Airbender e 3 Body Problem, quest’anno ci sarà il ritorno di alcune delle serie di maggior successo di Netflix, tra cui Arcane, Squid Game e Bridgerton, oltre a una buona dose di reality. Inoltre, l’anime di Terminator è previsto per l’uscita entro quest’anno, e Girls5eva passerà da Peacock a Netflix per la sua terza stagione già a marzo.

Naturalmente, queste sono solo le serie attualmente annunciate che arriveranno su Netflix, ma sicuramente ci saranno alcune sorprese nel corso dell’anno. Detto ciò, ecco l’elenco completo pubblicato da The Verge:

Febbraio

One Day – 8 febbraio

Love Is Blind stagione 6 – 14 febbraio

The Vince Staples Show – 15 febbraio

AlRawabi School for Girls stagione 2 – 15 febbraio

Ready, Set, Love – 15 febbraio

Rhythm + Flow Italia – 19 febbraio

Avatar: The Last Airbender – 22 febbraio

Formula 1: Drive to Survive stagione 6 – 23 febbraio

The Mire Millennium – 28 febbraio

Marzo

The Gentlemen – data specifica non ancora annunciata

Netflix Slam – 3 marzo

Hot Wheels Let’s Race – 4 marzo

Full Swing stagione 2 – 6 marzo

Supersex – 6 marzo

The Signal LS – 7 marzo

Young Royals stagione 3 – 11 marzo (parte uno); 18 marzo (conclusione della serie)

Girls5eva stagione 3 – 14 marzo

3 Body Problem – 21 marzo

Is It Cake? stagione 3 – 29 marzo

Aprile – Dicembre

Ripley – 4 aprile

The Upshaws parte 5 – 18 aprile

A Man in Full – primavera

Buying Beverly Hills stagione 2 – primavera

Bridgerton stagione 3 – 16 maggio (parte uno); 13 giugno (parte due)

That ’90s Show stagione 2 – estate

The Green Glove Gang stagione 2 – estate

Arcane stagione 2 – novembre

Serie del 2024 senza data di lancio